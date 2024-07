Brazilian Goalkeeper Helton Leite on Persepolis’ Radar

Tasnim – Brazilian goalkeeper Helton Leite has reportedly been linked with a move to the Persepolis football team.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper played for Antalyaspor last season.

Leite has also played for Portuguese teams Boavista and Benfica.

Persepolis is searching for a replacement for Alireza Beiranvand.

The Iran Professional League (IPL) title holder was previously linked with Payam Niazmand and Mohammad Reza Akhbari.