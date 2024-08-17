Mehdi Taremi Newcomer to Watch in Serie A

Tasnim – The 2024-25 Serie A season gets underway on Saturday when champion Inter Milan traveled to Genoa as favorite to retain their league title.

AFP Sport looks at some of the new faces to watch out for ahead of the coming campaign as the league's big hitters try to cut the yawning gap that separated Inter from the rest last term.

Not content with having Serie A's top scorer Lautaro Martinez leading the line alongside Marcus Thuram, Inter has brought in Iran striker Mehdi Taremi to bolster a forward line which was found wanting when Simone Inzaghi's first-choice pair were absent.

Taremi arrives from Porto where he averaged almost exactly a goal every other game over four seasons and won both the Primeira Liga title two years ago and three Portuguese Cups.

The 32-year-old will further strengthen a team which romped to the Scudetto last season and will also have Piotr Zielinski as a new option in midfield.

Alvaro Morata (Milan), Raphael Varane (Como), Douglas Luiz (Juventus) and Artem Dovbyk (Roma) four other newcomers to watch in the 2024-25 Serie A season.