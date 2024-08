Persepolis Completes Signing of Milad Mohammadi

Tasnim – The Persepolis football club completed the signing of Iran international winger Milad Mohammadi.

The 30-year-old player has joined Persepolis from the Turkish side Adana Demirspor.

His twin brother Mehrdad plays in Persepolis’ archrival Esteghlal.

Milad Mohammadi replaced Qatari defender Abdelkarim Hassan, who parted ways with Persepolis.

Milad Mohammadi has played 61 matches for the Iran national team and scored one goal.