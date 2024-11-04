Persepolis, Al Gharafa share spoils in 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Iran’s Persepolis and Al Gharafa of Qatar shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Dubai’s Al Maktoum Stadium in the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25 on Monday evening.

Persepolis’ Farshad Faraji had put his side in front in the 53rd minute but substitute Ahmed Al Ganehi levelled just three minutes later before the visitors squandered a series of opportunities to take all three points.

The result moves Al Gharafa onto four points from their first four games in the league phase while Persepolis continue to look for their first win with Juan Carlos Fernandez’s side on two points at the halfway stage.