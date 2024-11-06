Sepahan (IRN) 3-1 Sharjah FC [VIDEO]

AFC - Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC of Islamic Republic of Iran revived their AFC Champions League Two™ 2024/25 hopes after a 3-1 win over UAE’s Sharjah FC in their Group C tie on Tuesday.

In securing the second win of the campaign, Sepahan moved onto six points, one behind their beaten opponents and four adrift of Jordan’s Al Wehdat SC to make it a three-way fight for the two qualifying spots to the knockout stage.

Sepahan went on the attack from the opening whistle and forced Adel Al Hosani into a double save as early as the sixth minute with the Sharjah custodian blocking Bryan Dabo’s attempt before recovering to push Kaveh Rezaei’s follow-up onto the bar.

However, Al Hosani was left stranded in the 12th minute when Mohammad Karimi’s pinpoint corner kick delivery was met by Amin Hazbavi with a thumping header as Sepahan found the breakthrough.

With the lead in hand, Sepahan resorted to slowing down the game but still doubled their advantage in the third minute of first half added time as several players combined on the left to set up Arya Yousefi for a side-footed finish into the bottom corner.

Cosmin Olaroiu looked to shore up Sharjah’s engine room for the second half by taking off forward Tyrone Conraad and defender Marcus Meloni for midfielders Feras Ben Arbi and Luan Pereira.

Sharjah improved with those changes and managed to pull one back in the 61st minute, Khaled Al Dhanhani releasing Pereira in the box with the Brazilian producing a smart finish into the far corner beyond Niazmand.

The UAE side continued to push for the equaliser but Sepahan were able to regroup and find the crucial third goal in the first minute of added time through Javad Aghaeipour to see out a much-needed win.

Next up for Sepahan is a meeting with group leaders Al Wehdat on November 26 with Sharjah to play bottom-placed FC Istiklol of Tajikistan.