Skocic Extends Deal with Tractor

Tasnim – Tractor football club of Tabriz signed a new contract with head coach Dragan Skocic.

Skocic was named as head coach of Tractor last season and won the Iran Professional League (IPL) for the first time.

The Croatian coach has now signed a two-year deal with the Iranian team.

Tractor will represent Iran at the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Elite.