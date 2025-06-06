Qatar 1-0 Iran [VIDEO]

AFC - Qatar kept their FIFA World Cup qualification hopes alive on Thursday as Pedro Correia scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over the 10 men of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Doha to confirm his side’s progress to the playoffs of the AFC Asian Qualifiers™ - Road to 26.

The back-to-back AFC Asian Cup™ champions made the most of Milad Mohammadi’s 35th minute sending off to secure a win against the already-qualified Iranians as Qatar moved into fourth place in Group A and advance to the playoffs, where an additional two slots to the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be at stake.

Correia netted in the 41st minute and victory in Julien Lopetegui’s first game in charge takes the Qataris onto 13 points from nine games and leaves the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts a point behind the United Arab Emirates with Tuesday’s clash with Uzbekistan remaining.

The Iranians went into the game having confirmed their progress to a seventh FIFA World Cup in March and Saeid Ezatolahi twice tested Meshaal Barsham inside the first 10 minutes, the goalkeeper dealing with both efforts as the visitors started the game on the front foot.

It took Qatar time to settle and Ahmed Al Ganehi hit a rising shot over the bar in the 17th minute at the end of a fluent move that had seen Edmilson Junior find Almoez Ali in the area, allowing the AFC Asian Cup winner to lay off possession to his team mate.

Two quick yellow cards in succession saw Iranian defender Mohammadi sent off, the veteran dismissed with more than 10 minutes remaining in the first half for a clumsy challenge on Edmilson Junior that saw him fly into the back of the Belgium-born winger.

Alireza Beiranvand was at full stretch to keep out Akram Afif’s low effort from the edge of the area soon after Mohammadi was dismissed and, with four minutes left in the half, the Iranian goalkeeper was beaten as Qatar took the lead.

Karim Boudiaf clipped the ball into the penalty area for Correia and the persistent full-back slotted past Beiranvand from close range at the second attempt after the goalkeeper had saved his initial header from close range.

Roozbeh Cheshmi had a sight of goal for the Iranians midway through the half as he nodded Saman Ghoddos’ cross wide of Barsham’s goal in a reminder to the Qataris of the threat their visitors presented despite being a man down.

But Qatar held on to take the three points to maintain their FIFA World Cup qualifying dream by handing the Iranians their first defeat of the third phase of the preliminaries.