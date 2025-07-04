Vahid Hashemian takes charge of Persepolis

Tehran Times - Former Iran and Persepolis forward Vahid Hashemian has been named as new head coach of Persepolis football team .

Hashemian played in Bundesliga sides VfL Bochum, Bayern Munich, Hannover 96, Hamburger SV, and Persepolis.

He started his coaching career in 2017 as Hamburger SV academy coach and was also named as assistant coach of Hamburger SV U17 shortly after.

Hashemian served as assistant coach of Iran national football team from 2019 to 2022.

The 48-year-old coach has replaced İsmail Kartal in Persepolis.

Former China national team coach Branko Ivankovic, Brazilian coach Osmar Loss Vieira, and Foolad’s Yahya Golmohammadi were other candidates.

