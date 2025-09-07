Munir El Haddadi Joins Esteghlal

BORNA - The 30-year-old winger, who most recently played for CD Leganés, brings with him extensive experience from Spain’s La Liga, having worn the jerseys of Barcelona, Valencia, Alavés, Sevilla, Getafe, and Las Palmas.

El Haddadi rose through the ranks of FC Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy and made his debut for the senior team under Luis Enrique, scoring on his first La Liga appearance in 2014. Over his career, he has been recognized for his versatility, capable of playing both as a winger and center forward, with sharp finishing and strong tactical awareness.

On the international stage, El Haddadi initially represented Spain at the U19, U21, and senior levels before later switching allegiance to Morocco, where he featured for the national team in official competitions.

Esteghlal officials hailed the signing as a major step in bolstering the squad’s attacking power ahead of domestic and continental competitions, with fans expressing excitement over the addition of a player who has competed at the highest levels of European football.

The move underscores Esteghlal’s ambition to strengthen its roster with international talent as it seeks to reclaim dominance in the Iranian Pro League and make a stronger mark in the AFC Champions League.