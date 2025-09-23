Iran to Face Mexico in Upcoming Friendly

PLDC - Mehdi Taj, president of the Iranian Football Federation, has confirmed that the national team will meet Mexico in a friendly match as part of its build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The game will take place during the next international window. While the exact date has not yet been finalized, officials noted that details will be released shortly.

In addition to Mexico, Iran is also set to play Russia in another friendly match. A previously expected match against Uruguay will instead be replaced by a different opponent.

Taj reiterated that current head coach Amir Ghalenoei will continue leading Team Melli through the World Cup, highlighting his record as a successful domestic manager.

He also mentioned that the Iranian federation has formally urged FIFA to exclude the Israeli football body from international competitions and activities.