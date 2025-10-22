Esteghlal Beat Al Wehdat 2-0 for First ACL Two Win [VIDEO]

PLDC - Esteghlal FC secured their first victory in the AFC Champions League Two 2025/26, defeating Jordan’s Al Wehdat 2-0 in Group A on Wednesday.

Munir El Haddadi opened the scoring in the 8th minute, finishing from close range after Saeid Saharkhizan recovered a rebound from Jasir Asani’s strike. The Iranian side doubled their lead just before halftime when Asani volleyed home El Haddadi’s precise cross.

The second half turned physical as both teams were reduced to 10 men — Arafat Haj Ibrahim was sent off for handling a goal-bound ball, before Alireza Kooshki received a red card minutes later.

Despite the dismissals, Ricardo Sa Pinto’s men controlled the game comfortably, sealing a well-deserved three points to move up the Group A standings.