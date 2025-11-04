Sepahan 2–2 Ahal – AFC Champions League Two™ 2025/26 [VIDEO]

PLDC - Sepahan of Iran were held to a 2–2 draw by Turkmenistan’s Ahal FC in an entertaining Group C encounter on Tuesday night.

Sepahan began brightly and took the lead in the ninth minute when Mohammad Mahdi released Arya Yousefi on the right, whose low cross was finished first-time by Arash Rezavand. Ahal hit back against the run of play in the 27th minute as Alibek Abdurahmanov intercepted a misplaced pass and set up Suleyman Mirzoyev for a simple tap-in.

The hosts were close to regaining the advantage before halftime when Rezavand’s header struck the post. Rezaei then missed another big chance just after the hour mark, firing over from close range after a goalkeeping error.

Ahal punished that miss two minutes later when Elman Tagayev’s pinpoint free-kick found Bagtyyar Gurgenov, who powered a header into the net to make it 2–1. However, Ahal were reduced to ten men in the 66th minute after Azat Rahmanov received his second yellow card, shifting momentum back to Sepahan.

Deep into stoppage time, Sepahan’s pressure finally paid off. Mohammad Askari met Arya Yousefi’s cross to equalize and secure a vital point for the Iranian side.

The draw moves Sepahan within two points of Group C leaders Al Hussein of Jordan, with the two teams set to meet on November 25.