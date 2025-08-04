How Much Is Mehdi Taremi Worth? Age, Team, Origin & More

Mehdi Taremi is an icon in Iranian football since his career with humble beginnings ended up lighting up Europe's top leagues. Though he bloomed late and achieved his peak form near his 30s, an increase to Mehdi Taremi's salary and net worth quickly followed.

At the time of writing, Mehdi Taremi plays for Inter Milan, and we will be breaking down his net worth, current salary, career path, and some of the milestones he has achieved in this article.

What is Mehdi Taremi's net worth and salary?

Mehdi Taremi's net worth is estimated at above €5 million as of 2025. Taremi's current annual gross salary is €5.5+million including bonuses at Inter Milan. This makes him one of the highest-paid Iranian footballers in history, according to Wikipedia.

Taremi signed a two-year contract with Inter Milan in July 2024, which runs through June 2027. The deal includes a base salary of €106,923 per week (gross). This is a major increase compared to Taremi's Porto wages.

Endorsements also contribute significantly to his earnings, but we couldn't factor them into our calculations for Taremi's net worth since his contract details are private. He has sponsorship deals with several regional brands in the Middle East, which can easily add an additional 10-15 percent to his yearly income.

Mehdi Taremi’s salary history

2024–25 (Inter Milan): €5,560,000

2023–24 (FC Porto): £1,508,000 (~€1.75 million)

2022–23 (FC Porto): £1,508,000 (~€1.75 million)

2021–22 (FC Porto): ~€1.5 million (estimated)

2019–21 (Rio Ave): ~€500,000 per season (estimated)

2018–19 (Al-Gharafa): ~€600,000–€800,000 (range estimate)

2014–18 (Persepolis): ~€100,000–€250,000 annually (varied)

Pre-2014 (Iranjavan, Shahin Bushehr): Minimal; early-career wages

How old is Mehdi Taremi?

Mehdi Taremi is currently 33 years old, born on July 18, 1992. He turned professional in 2010 and has over 15 years of senior football experience.

Taremi might be considered a late bloomer, but he achieved top scorer titles both in Iran and Portugal while recently making history in the UEFA Champions League with Inter Milan. He definitely earned his transfer to Inter as he continues to deliver reliable performances.





What team does Mehdi Taremi play for?

Mehdi Taremi currently plays for Inter Milan in Italy's Serie A. He joined the club on a free transfer from FC Porto in July 2024.

Taremi's deal with Inter is valid through June 2027, and he's the first Iranian to play for the club. Before joining Inter, Taremi had successful spells at FC Porto, Rio Ave, Al-Gharafa, Persepolis, Iranjavan, and Shahin Bushehr. Transfer market experts, football prediction platforms, and even betting apps consistently rate Taremi as one of the most reliable goal scorers in European football.

Who is Mehdi Tarami?

Mehdi Taremi is a professional Iranian footballer who plays as a striker. He's most known for his stints at Inter Milan and Porto, alongside Iranian national team appearances.

Before moving to Europe, Tarami also played in Qatar. Mehdi Tarami has scored more than 200 goals in over 400 career appearances, according to FootyStats, and he's, hands-down, one of the top three best football players of Iran who must be known.

Where is Mehdi Taremi From?

Mehdi Taremi is from Bushehr, a port city in Iran. He was born and raised there before rising through the ranks of local youth clubs.

Mehdi Taremi's football journey started in Bargh Bushehr's academy, later joining Iranjavan's youth system. He eventually made his first move to a European club in the 2019-2020 season when he signed for Portugal's Rio Ave.