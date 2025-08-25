Matchday Beyond the 90: How Clubs Are Reimagining Fan Entertainment

For decades, going to the stadium was a simple affair: arriving shortly before kick-off, watching the match, head home. Today, that model is being rewritten across the football world. Clubs have realised that 'matchday' is no longer just 90 minutes on the pitch. It’s now an event, an experience, and for many fans, a chance to immerse themselves in the culture of the club from sunrise to long after the final whistle.

In Iran, where the passion for football often spills far beyond the stadium walls, this evolution is starting to take root. As global examples show, matchday can become a cultural festival and the Iran Pro League (IPL) has a unique opportunity to tailor this movement to local tastes, traditions, and business opportunities.

Case studies: Stadiums turned into entertainment hubs

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, UK)

When Tottenham opened its new stadium in 2019, it was designed as much for entertainment as for football. It houses a microbrewery, an in-house bakery, and even an NFL-standard pitch for hosting American football games. The surrounding district now thrives on matchdays thanks to curated fan zones with live music, pop-up food markets, and retail experiences that keep fans in the area for hours.

Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu (Madrid, Spain)

Currently undergoing a transformation, the Bernabéu is being upgraded with a retractable roof, 360-degree video screens, and space for concerts, esports events, and business conferences. The idea is clear: keep the venue in use and revenue flowing 365 days a year, while creating a sense of glamour and excitement for fans on matchdays.

Kashima Antlers (Kashima, Japan)

The Kashima Soccer Stadium has leveraged its location within an entertainment precinct to offer shopping, dining, and even hot spring access for visiting supporters. Fans arriving early can spend the entire day in and around the stadium, blending football with leisure activities.

What fans actually want — and what’s changing

From surveys and stadium trend reports worldwide, the same themes come up repeatedly:

Better food variety : Fans want high-quality, locally inspired options — not just generic fast food. In the IPL context, this could mean stalls serving regional favourites like kebabs, ash reshteh, or saffron-infused desserts.

: Fans want high-quality, locally inspired options — not just generic fast food. In the IPL context, this could mean stalls serving regional favourites like kebabs, ash reshteh, or saffron-infused desserts. Live music & performances : Pre-match concerts or half-time shows add atmosphere and create memories. Partnering with Iranian pop artists or traditional ensembles could turn a matchday into a mini cultural festival.

: Pre-match concerts or half-time shows add atmosphere and create memories. Partnering with Iranian pop artists or traditional ensembles could turn a matchday into a mini cultural festival. Entertainment districts: In some markets, entertainment districts around stadiums include cinemas, arcades, and casinos. com is a reliable resource for finding online casinos where you can win real money while at a game (without ever leaving your seat!).

In some markets, entertainment districts around stadiums include cinemas, arcades, and casinos. com is a reliable resource for finding online casinos where you can win real money while at a game (without ever leaving your seat!). Interactive zones : Family areas with games for kids, VR football challenges, and photo opportunities with club mascots.

: Family areas with games for kids, VR football challenges, and photo opportunities with club mascots. Seamless hospitality : Comfortable seating, efficient service, clean facilities — the basics, done to a high standard, are still hugely valued.

: Comfortable seating, efficient service, clean facilities — the basics, done to a high standard, are still hugely valued. Social connection: Spaces where fans can gather, take photos, share content, and feel part of a bigger story beyond the match itself.

The Iranian opportunity: Tailoring the global trend

While casinos or certain nightlife options common in Europe and North America may not align with Iranian culture or regulations, there are countless other ways to elevate the matchday offer in a way that’s unique to the IPL:

Heritage fan zones : Spaces where supporters can explore the club’s history, see memorabilia, and meet former players.

: Spaces where supporters can explore the club’s history, see memorabilia, and meet former players. Pre-match cultural showcases : Folkloric dance, poetry readings, or live calligraphy art that celebrate the host city’s identity.

: Folkloric dance, poetry readings, or live calligraphy art that celebrate the host city’s identity. Family-first programming : Expanded play areas, youth skill challenges, and safe, inclusive seating zones for women and families.

: Expanded play areas, youth skill challenges, and safe, inclusive seating zones for women and families. Seasonal food festivals: Tie matchdays to Nowruz, Yalda Night, or other significant dates with special menus and entertainment.

The future of matchday culture: beyond borders, rooted in identity

The global trend is clear — fans expect more than just football. They want a full-sensory, social experience that’s worth arriving early for and lingering for. But the most successful matchday reinventions aren’t those that copy-paste ideas from abroad. They are those that take inspiration from the best global practice and remix them to reflect local flavour.

For clubs in Iran and across the globe, the challenge and opportunity is the same: use those precious hours when fans are together to create an experience they’ll talk about all week. The final score will always matter, but the memories made beyond the 90 minutes might matter even more.