Published: - Dec 22, 2019

Tehran Times - Iran football federation has yet to choose the new head coach for Team Melli and it seems to be such a waste of time.

With three months remaining until the restart of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification, the Iranian federation has not introduced the new head coach.

Marc Wilmots left his role as coach of Team Melli in early December, just seven months after replacing Carlos Queiroz at the helm of the three-time Asian champions.

Iran football federation and Wilmots’s contract is considered to be ambiguous and the deal will only serve the Belgian coach’s interests.

The football federation has yet to answer the questions and has not yet appointed the new head coach as well.

Branko Ivankovic, who led Iran to the 2006 World Cup finals in Germany, has been heavily linked with a return to the post but two parties have remained silent.

Iran will have four must-win matches in late March and early June.

Team Melli will entertain Hong Kong on March 26 in Tehran and will meet Cambodia five days later in an away match.

Iran will face Bahrain and Iraq on June 4 and 9 in Tehran.

Team Melli, who are going to continue their quest for a sixth World Cup appearance, sit five points behind leaders Iraq in Group C but having played one game fewer.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Finals and the final round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint qualifiers will compete in a separate competition for the remaining 12 slots in the 24-team AFC Asian Cup China 2023.