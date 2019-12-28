Published: - Dec 28, 2019

PLDC – Gabriel Calderon has hit out at Persepolis general manager Mohammad Hassan Ansarifard, saying he has to stop lying.

Persepolis defeated Nassaji 1-0 on Friday to go top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) but the Argentine coach is not happy with the club’s officials’ behavior.

“First, I would like to thank my players and the fans for the win. I have to announce that we don’t want a foreign forward and I have asked the club to pay salary arrears owed to players instead. We will sign two Iranian players in the January transfer window,” Calderon said.

“I did my best over the past six months and I didn’t complain, but I want the officials to stop lying from now on. We can be the best team in Asia but we need organization. Some people just think about their personal interests and don’t think about the club’s progress. I didn’t say anything just for the fans and worked hard. You can see the result at the moment,” he added.

“Persepolis has the best fans and they deserve a better behavior. I have played in the final of the FIFA World Cup twice and I am not a silly person. I fell in love with Persepolis and its fans. But I’m saying I need respect, respect and respect. Iran’s football has a high quality and can have a bright future. But you need responsible persons who want to help football,” Calderon concluded.