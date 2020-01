Published: - Jan 23, 2020

PLDC – Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand said goodbye to his teammates in the training on Thursday.

Beiranvand has a $700,000 release clause in his contract and is going to leave the team in the January transfer window.

The Persepolis players signed his shirt and it shows that he will most likely leave the team.

It’s said that he will join a Belgian team.