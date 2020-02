Published: - Feb 25, 2020

PLDC – Ex-Esteghlal midfielder Mahmoud Fekri has been named as new head coach of Nassaji Mazandaran football team Monday night.

The 50-year-old coach has most recently coached Iran’s First Division Khooshe Talaei.

Fekri replaced Reza Mohajeri who left the team on Sunday due to healthy issues.

Nassaji sits 11th in Iran Professional League (IPL) four points above the relegation zone.