Published: - Feb 28, 2020

PLDC – Vahid Hashemian is on the verge of returning to Iran national football team as assistant coach.

He parted company with Team Melli after Marc Wilmots stepped down from his role but local media reports suggest that he is on the verge of returning to the team.

He will assist Dragan Skocic in Iran national football team in the 2022 World Cup qualification.

Iran, who is going to continue its quest for a sixth World Cup appearance, sits five points behind leader Iraq in Group C but having played one game fewer.

Ebrahim Shakouri, acting secretary general of Iran football federation has said Hashemian has a big chance of naming Team Melli assistant.