Published: - Mar 01, 2020

Tehran Times - Sepahan general manager Masoud Tabesh resigned from his role on Saturday.

Manouchehr Nikfar has been appointed as the Iranian club’s acting president.

Tabesh was appointed as Sepahan GM last year but was forced to step down after 10 months in charge following poor performance.

Last week, Sepahan didn’t play Persepolis in Iran Professional League (IPL), saying that the fans didn’t let them to leave the hotel.

Four days later, Iran football federation awarded Persepolis a 3-0 win and punished Sepahan 10,000 USD.