Published: - Mar 04, 2020

PLDC – Former Iran coach Marc Wilmots says that Carlos Queiroz was a reason he accepted to lead Iran national football team.

The Belgian coach parted company with Iran in December after the Iranian officials didn’t pay his salary.

“An offer came from Iran last year. A great project for the next three years until the 2022 World Cup. At the end of last year, we terminated our contract,” Wilmots said.

“We have not been paid for five months. Besides me, my four assistants were not paid. Iran has a huge set of players who are physically strong and have advanced football skills. Their national football center is one of the world's most advanced center,” he added.

“I was not convinced to work at Iran at first, but thinking about Carlos Queiroz working there for eight years, I decided to accept their offer. I thought that means you can work long term and set up the system. The Iranian national team plays more defensively, and I started to introduce more offensive tactics. The start was great. We beat Syria 5-0, we drew South Korea 1-1 and beat Cambodia 14-0,” the ex-Belgium coach stated.

“After political disputes with USA, the atmosphere in the country got worse and worse, and above all, it was running out of funds. Now I have time. There are offers, but I have time to decide. Quite calm, without any hasty decisions. I want to change my mind and decide on the right offer. I don't care if I work at a club or a national team,” Wilmots concluded.