Published: - Apr 06, 2020

Tasnim – Iranian international forward Sardar Azmoun dismissed rumors linking him with a move to Napoli.

Italian media reported that Napoli monitors the situation of Zenit striker Azmoun, who has scored eleven goals and five assists so far this season.

The 25-year-old forward has represented Iran at the 2015 and 2019 AFC Asian Cups and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Azmoun joined leader of the Russian domestic league Zenit on a three-and-a-half-year deal in February 2019.

“I am under contract with Zenit until the next 18 months and committed to my deal,” Azmoun said.

“I’ve heard about the news linking me with Napoli but I don’t know anything about them. We have to wait to see what happens in the future,” he added.