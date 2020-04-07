Published: - Apr 07, 2020

Tehran Times - Former Esteghlal and Iran national football team forward Fariborz Esmaeili passed away on Tuesday.

He died at the age of 80.

Esmaeili represented Iran national football team at the 1964 Summer Olympics, where Team Melli lost to Germany (4-0) and Romania (1-0) and drew 1-1 with Mexico.

He made 14 appearances for Iran national football team from 1964 to 1968 and scored four goals.

Esmaeili also was a member of Iran national football team at the 1966 Asian Games and helped the Persians to win a silver medal.

Esmaeili started his playing career at Taj (known as Esteghlal) and also played in Tehran based football clubs Oghab and Shoa.

Tehran Times offers its heartfelt condolence to his bereaved family.