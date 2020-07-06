Published: - Jul 06, 2020

FCZenit - Sergei Semak's men lead from the start in Krasnodar to secure the Russian Premier Liga title for the second year in a row.

Goals from Sardar Azmoun (5, 52) Artem Dzyuba (45 pen), Aleksey Sutormin (72) and a spectacular penalty save from Andrey Lunev on 41 minutes, meant Daniil Utkin's brace (29, 50) was not enough to stop the blue-white-sky blues wrapping up the RPL title with four games to spare.

Sergei Semak's men return to the Gazprom Arena on Wednesday 8 July to be crowned 2019/20 Russian League champions for the seventh time before the match with Sochi.