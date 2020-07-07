Published: - Jul 07, 2020

Tehran Times - Persepolis head coach, Yahya Golmohammadi, threatened to resign from his role if the problems of the club are were not resolved.

While Persepolis are top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) table with 53 points, 12 points more than Sepahan and Tractor (both with 41), the club have been facing managerial problems in recent months, which has angered the team's head coach.

Yahya Golmohammadi has said that he will resign if the Ministry of Sports does not take any steps toward resolving the problems of Persepolis and does not make a decision about the club’s board members.

The disagreements between the three members of the club’s board of directors, namely Mehdi Rasoul Panah, Ali Raghbati, and Mehrdad Hashemi, have caused the problems over the financial and managerial issues in Persepolis.

The club also have other problems regarding the unpaid salaries of former coaches including Branko Ivankovic and Gabriele Calderon. On Monday, FIFA ordered the Iranian giants to pay $ 580,000 to former coach Gabriel Calderon.

Golmohammadi, who became head coach of Persepolis in January 2020, scored a new record on July 4th that could be achieved by a Persepolis coach in IPL, which is six wins out of seven matches since his start of a managerial career in the club.