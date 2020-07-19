Published: - Jul 19, 2020

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team edged past Foolad 1-0 to move 15 points clear at the top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

Siamak Nemati scored the sole goal of the match in the 67th minute in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium thanks to a deflected effort from Foolad defender.

It was Persepolis’s 19th win in the current season.

Persepolis also reached 1,000 points in the IPL competitions.

With five matches to spare, Persepolis almost claimed the title for the fourth time in a row.