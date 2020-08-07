Published: - Aug 07, 2020

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team was held to a 2-2 draw by Shahr Khodro in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

Hossein Mehraban gave the host the lead in the 35th minute but substitute Arsalan Motahari leveled the score in the 55th minute.

Malian forward Cheick Diabate put the visiting team ahead in the 70th minute but Mohammad Reza Khalatbari equalized the match from a set piece four minutes later.

Furthermore, Nassaji edged past Sepahan in Isfahan thanks to Mohammad Miri’s 7th-minute goal.

Foolad also defeated Naft Masjed Soleyman in Ahvaz. Farshad Ahmadzadeh scored the winning goal in the 73rd minute.

Esteghlal remains second with 49 points. Tractor and Foolad are second and third with 46 points and one game in hands.

Sepahan and Shahr Khodro sit fourth and fifth with 45 points.