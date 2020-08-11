Published: - Aug 11, 2020

Tehran Times - Amir Ghalenoei stepped down as Sepahan football club coach after his team were eliminated from Iran’s Hazfi Cup on Monday.

Sepahan lost to Esteghlal 2-0 in quarterfinals in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Ghalenoei is the most successful coach in the Iran Professional League and has coached eight Iranian clubs, including Esteghlal, Mes, Zob Ahan and Tractor, with two of which he has won a total of five championships and two Hazfi Cup titles.

Ghalenoei also headed Iran national football team from August 2006 to July 2007 where he managed the team for the 2007 AFC Asian Cup. Iran were eliminated in the quarterfinals after losing to South Korea in penalty shootout.

Sepahan football club will introduce the new head coach on Tuesday.

Ghalenoei was named as head coach of Sepahan in May 2018 but failed to meet expectations.