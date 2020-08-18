Published: - Aug 18, 2020

Tasnim – Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun will not leave Zenit football team despite speculations linking him with the Italian teams.

A couple days ago, Sport-express.ru had reported that the Russian team is going to sell its striker in the summer transfer window.

Azmoun capped another brilliant season for Zenit by finishing as the 2019-20 Russian Premier League (RPL) top scorer with 17 goals.

Zenit coach Sergei Semak needs the player since the Russian team will have to participate in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League and Azmoun can play a vital role in the competition.