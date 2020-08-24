Published: - Aug 24, 2020

PLDC - Two of the famous coaches of the Iranian football are on the radar of some IPL teams for the next season of the event.

Reports indicate that Tabriz-based Tractor has reached initial agreement with Ali Daei. He was reportedly on the verge of signing with Tractor in the last season but the contract was not concluded then. The iconic figure of the Iranian football has not managed any team since parting company with Saipa in May 2019.

Meanwhile, Amir Ghalenoei who is the most decorated coach of the IPL with five titles and four runner-ups has been linked with Shahr Khodro and Gol Gohar Sirjan.

Ghalenoei resigned as Sepahan coach after a defeat against Esteghlal in the Hazfi Cup quarterfinals.

He suffered some medical issues and was even hospitalized for some days due to pressure and stress. Doctors have advised him to distance from football and rest and some reports indicate that he may go to Turkey or the US for a one-year rest.

However, two teams of Shahr Khordo and Gol Gohar Sirjan are eying to sign a contract with him for the upcoming season. Shahr Khodro is slated to play in the AFC Champions League group stage matches in the next month and is seeking to replace Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh with a more experienced manager.