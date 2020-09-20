Published: - Sep 20, 2020

MLS soccer - The Colorado Rapids and free agent defender Steven Beitashour have agreed to a deal pending paperwork, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

Beitashour, 33, spent 2018-19 with LAFC before becoming a free agent. The fullback was a constant for Bob Bradley's side, starting 54 games over their first two seasons and winning the 2019 Supporters' Shield with the club. Beitashour had previously spent two seasons with Toronto FC, a regular on the 2017 squad that won the MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship treble.

Rapids head coach Robin Fraser is very familiar with Beitashour as well. Fraser was an assistant coach in Toronto when Beitashour was there.

A natural right back, Beitashour is versatile enough to play left back as well. The Rapids see Beitashour likely finding minutes as depth at left back rather than the right due to Keegan Rosenberry having only missed one game since being acquired in 2019 as well as their belief in backup right back Jeremy Kelly.

The sources also confirmed the reports of the club's impending trade of Kei Kamara to Minnesota United.