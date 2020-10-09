Published: - Oct 09, 2020

Tehran Times - Iranian international attacking midfielder Mehdi Torabi has been handed No.99 shirt at Qatari club Al Arabi.

The 26-year-old player reached an agreement with Al Arabi in early September but penned a contract with the team on Oct. 9.

Torabi helped Persepolis win two Iran Professional League titles as well as a Hazfi Cup and a Super Cup in two years.

He was part of Iran national football team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup.