Mehdi Torabi handed Al Arabi No.99
Tehran Times - Iranian international attacking midfielder Mehdi Torabi has been handed No.99 shirt at Qatari club Al Arabi.
The 26-year-old player reached an agreement with Al Arabi in early September but penned a contract with the team on Oct. 9.
Torabi helped Persepolis win two Iran Professional League titles as well as a Hazfi Cup and a Super Cup in two years.
He was part of Iran national football team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup.
