Published: - Oct 13, 2020

Tehran Times - The friendly match between Iran and Mali national football teams has been canceled.

The warm-up game had been slated for Tuesday in Antalya, Turkey but it was called off after several Malian players tested positive for COVID-19.

Dragan Skocic’s team had defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 in a friendly match on Tuesday.

Iran are going to prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualification, where they sit third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain.