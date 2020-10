Published: - Oct 25, 2020

Tasnim – Croatian goalkeeper Bozidar Radosevic has threatened to leave Persepolis after the Iranian club failed to pay him his wage.

The 31-year-old goalie says he will cancel his contract if the club doesn’t pay his salary within the next two weeks.

Radosevic has not yet returned to Iran and has asked Persepolis to pay him 100,000 euros.

Persepolis is facing controversies after the team interim general manager Mehdi Rasoul Panah stepped down from his role on Friday.

The team’s defenders Shoja Khalilzadeh and Mohammad Naderi have also left Persepolis ahead of the Iran Professional League and 2020 AFC Champions League final.