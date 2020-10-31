Published: - Oct 31, 2020

Tasnim – Ex-Persepolis defender Ebrahim Shakouri has been appointed as the club’s new deputy manager.

On Thursday, Jafar Samiei was named as new general manager of Persepolis football club, replacing Mehdi Rasoul Panah.

Samiei appointed Shakouri as the club’s deputy manager.

Shakouri, 36, has previously worked as secretary-general of Iran’s Football Federation.

Persepolis has qualified for the 2020 AFC Champions League final.