Published: - Nov 01, 2020

Tasnim – Esteghlal winger Hrvoje Milic returned to Tehran on Sunday amid speculation that the Croat will part company with his Iranian team.

Local media had reported that Milic would not return to Iran since Esteghlal has failed to pay his salary.

Esteghlal Malian forward Cheick Diabate had also returned to Tehran last week.

The new edition of the Iran Professional League will kick off on November 6.

Esteghlal, who became runner-up last season, will host newly-promoted Mes Rafsanjan in Tehran on November 7.