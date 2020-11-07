Published: - Nov 07, 2020

Tehran Times - Iran national football team coach Dragan Skocic has named his 23-man squad for friendly match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Iran will play the European team on Nov. 12 at the Asim Ferhatović Hase Stadium as part of preparation for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where Iran are third behind Iraq and Bahrain.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ defeated Uzbekistan national football team 2-1 on Oct. 8 in Tashkent.

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled this year were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Goalkeepers:

Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan), Rashid Mazaheri (Esteghlal)

Defenders:

Majid Hosseini (Trabzonspor), Hossein Kanaanizadegan (Persepolis), Shoja Khalilzadeh (Al Rayyan), Aref Gholami (Esteghlal), Sadegh Moharami (Dinamo), Milad Mohammadi (Gent), Mojtaba Najarian (Foolad), Morteza Pouraliganji (Shenzhen)

Midfielders:

Ehsan Haji Safi (Tractor), Ahmad Nourollahi (Persepolis), Omid Noorafkan (Sepahan), Ali Gholizadeh (Charleroi), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis), Siamak Nemati (Persepolis), Akbar Imani (Tractor), Saeid Ezatolahi (Vejle Boldklub)

Forwards:

Kaveh Rezaei (Charleroi), Mehdi Ghaedi (Esteghlal), Karim Ansarifard (AEK Athens), Sasan Ansari (Foolad)