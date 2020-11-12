Published: - Nov 12, 2020

Tasnim – Ukraine’s Olimpik Donetsk forward Shahab Zahedi has been linked with a move to Iranian club Persepolis.

Zahedi, former player of Persepolis, currently plays at Olimpik Donetsk and is the top goalscorer of the team.

Persepolis forward Isa Alekasir has been handed a six-month ban for 'eye-slant' celebration in the AFC Champions League against Pakhtakor and now the team is going to find a replacement for him.

Persepolis had already been linked with PEC Zwolle forward Reza Ghoochannejhad but the Eredivisie side didn’t allow his player to leave the team.

Persepolis has qualified for the 2020 ACL final match and will meet the champion of the East region in Doha on December 19.

The team, who is going to win the Iranian football league for the fifth time in a row, also needs a forward for domestic matches.