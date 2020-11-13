Published: - Nov 13, 2020

Tehran Times - Iran national football team defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in a friendly match on Thursday.

Kaveh Rezaei found the back of the net just seconds into the second half at the Asim Ferhatović-Hase Stadium.

Substitute Mehdi Ghayedi scored Iran’s second goal in the injury time.

The Bosnian team had managed their last victory against Liechtenstein in the UEFA Euro qualifiers dating a year back.

It was Dragan Skocic’s second match in charge. Iran had defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 on Oct. 8 under the Croat’s tutelage.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where they sit third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain.

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled this year were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.