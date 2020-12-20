Published: - Dec 20, 2020

MNA – Iraqi midfielder Bashar Rasan will reportedly leave the Iranian team for Qatar SC.

After the final of the AFC Champions League where Persepolis conceded a defeat against South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai on Saturday, Rasan announced that he will not return to Tehran with the team, bidding farewell to the team members.

According to reports he has inked a three-year contract with Qatar SC worth above $3 million. He has also received the permit to leave Persepolis after the ACL final from Mehdi Rasoulpanah, former General Manager of Persepolis.

The departure comes as the team head coach Yahya Golmohammadi and current General Manager Jafar Samiei oppose the move.

In min-October, Rasan had bid farewell to Persepolis fans by a post on Instagram. Reports of his agreement with the Qatari club had been circulating then.

Qatar SC had earlier signed Ali Karimi from Esteghlal.

If Rasan’s transfer is realized, he will be the third player who has departed Persepolis for Qatar after Shoja Khalilzade (Al Rayyan) and Mehdi Torabi (Al Arabi) in the year 2020.