Published: - Dec 27, 2020

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team head coach Yahya Golmohammadi awarded the silver medal of the 2020 AFC Champions League to the son of the late Persepolis fan.

Behrouz Khorshidian Yasuj, 33, unable to cope with Persepolis’ loss to Ulsan Hyundai in the final, died due to cardiac arrest a day after the match.

He is survived by his eight years old son and his wife.

Persepolis lost to Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea 2-1 in the final match on Saturday in Doha, Qatar.

On Saturday, Golmohammadi met with Sami in Yasuj, the capital of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, southwest Iran, and awarded him the silver medal as well as the Persepolis shirt signed by the team’s players.

“The defeat against Ulsan Hyundai in the ACL final match is painful but the loss of our fan is more painful. We want to make the Persepolis fans happy in our league by winning the title once again,” Golmohammadi said during his meeting with Khorshidian’s family.