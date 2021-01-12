Published: - Jan 12, 2021

PLDC - Esteghlal’s Croatian midfielder Hrvoje Milić has reportedly left Tehran at midnight of Tuesday from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Iranian media outlets have reported that Milić and his family have left Tehran, pointing to a similarity between his departure and that of former Esteghlal coach Andrea Stramaccioni.

The reports note that the 31-year-old midfielder was ‘upset and angry’ over not playing for Esteghlal against archrival Persepolis on Tuesday.

He has told his close friends that he ‘loves’ the Iranian team but the new coach of the team, Mahmoud Fekri, has no interest in him and not allowing him to play in Tuesday’s match was proof.

Earlier reports indicated that Milić had decided to end his career in Iran at the end of this half-season.

He joined Esteghlal in August 2019 on a two-year contract and is considered as one of the influential players of the team in the past two seasons.