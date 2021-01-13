Published: - Jan 13, 2021

Tasnim – Iranian forward Shahriar Moghanlou scored his first goal for Santa Clara Tuesday night.

The Iranian joined the Portuguese team in September but was sidelined due to an injury.

Moghanlou, 27, scored a late goal against Moreirense in Round of 16 of the Portuguese Cup.

Santa Clara took the lead in the 36th minutes with a goal from Ukra, but Moreirense striker Walterson equalized the match in the 51st minute. Moghanlou scored the winner with a header in the 87th minute.

In the quarterfinals round of the Portuguese Cup, which will take place from January 27 to 29, Santa Clara will face the winner of the match between Sporting de Braga and Torreense.