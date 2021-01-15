Published: - Jan 15, 2021

Tehran Times - Iranian top flight football club Nassaji have decided to part ways with Vahid Fazeli.

Under guidance of the 39-year-old coach, third-bottom Nassaji have earned just two wins out of 11 matches.

Fazeli, who replaced Mahmoud Fekri, ahead of the new season in Iran Professional League, failed to meet the expectations in the Ghaemshahr based football club.

He was sacked shortly after the 1-1 draw against rock-bottom Machine Sazi on Friday.