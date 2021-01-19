Published: - Jan 19, 2021

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team defender Mohammadhossein Kanaanizadegan has been sidelined due to a thigh injury.

Kanaani is expected to be sidelined for up to four weeks with a thigh strain.

He suffered the injury in the match against Foolad in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Monday.

The MRI has confirmed the injury.

Kannani plays pivotal role in Persepolis’ defensive line and his absence will be a big blow to the team.