Published: - Jan 21, 2021

Tasnim – Iranian forward Saman Ghoddos, who has recently joined Championship side Brentford on a permanent basis, scored for his team Wednesday night.

He scored the only goal of the game for Bees in the match against Luton Town.

Brentford kept up the pressure on the Championship's top two and stretched its unbeaten league run to 16 games.

Ghoddos' 15th-minute header was the difference between the sides in a game of two halves as he headed home Ivan Toney's pinpoint right-wing cross from close range.