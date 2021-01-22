Published: - Jan 22, 2021

Tasnim – Alireza Beiranvand recorded his second successive clean sheet in the 2020-21 Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

Antwerp defeated Cercle Brugge 1-0 Wednesday night and moved to the third place of the League.

Beiranvand had helped Antwerp beat Gent 1-0 on Sunday.

The shot-stopper is in a really good mood and it’s very promising since he had conceded three goals in his first match against KV Mechelen in Jupiler Pro League.