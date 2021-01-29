Published: - Jan 29, 2021

Tehran Times - Former Iran and Persepolis football team midfielder Mehrdad Minavand was laid to rest on Thursday.

Minavand passed away at the age of 45 Wednesday night after losing battle against COVID-19.

Former Persepolis coaches and players including Ali Parvin, Ali Daei, Ali Karimi, Mohammad Khakpour, Afshin Peyrovani, Yahya Golmohammadi and Karim Bagheri attended the funeral.

Minavand started his career at Tehran based football club Pas in 1994 but joined Persepolis a year later.

The left winger also played for Austrian club Sturm Graz and Charleroi from Belgium before returning to Persepolis once again in 2002.

Minavand was a member of Iran national football team in the 1998 FIFA World Cup, where they registered their first-ever victory in the competition against USA. He also won a bronze medal with the Persians in the 1996 AFC Asian Cup.

Minavand was buried at the Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery on the outskirts of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

He was laid to rest next to former Persepolis defender Ebrahim Ashtiani who died in 2017.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to his family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.