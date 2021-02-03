Vejle Midfielder Ezatolahi Chosen Man of the Match
Tasnim – Iranian midfielder of Vejle Boldklub Saeid Ezatolahi was chosen as Man of the Match in the game against AGF.
Two teams shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Matchweek 14 of Danish Superliga at the Vejle Stadium Tuesday night.
Ezatolahi was chosen the Man of the Match thanks to his good performance.
The 24-year-old Iranian national team midfielder joined Danish Superliga outfit Vejle Boldklub in August on a three-year deal.
Comments powered by CComment