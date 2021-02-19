Published: - Feb 19, 2021

Tasnim – Persepolis moved top of the table with a 5-0 win over Gol Gohar football team as the Iran Professional League season reached its midway point this weekend.

On Friday, Persepolis won the first half thanks to Ahmad Nourollahi’s 30th-minute goal.

Omid Alishah scored the second goal after he found himself unmarked in the 60th minute. Persepolis defender Mehdi Shiri made the scoreboard 3-0 with a header in the 68th minute.

Ahmad Reza Zendehrouh scored an own goal four minutes later and Gol Gohar player Behnam Barzay was sent off in the 84th minute after receiving the second yellow card.

Siamak Nemati made it 5-0 with two minutes remaining.

Persepolis, who is looking forward to win the IPL title for the fifth time in a row, finished the first half of the season as the winner with 30 points. The Yahya Golmohammadi’s side is followed by Sepahan (28 points) and Esteghlal (26 points).